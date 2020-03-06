Ben Affleck Spotted With Ana de Armas in Her Hometown of Havana, Cuba

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 2:32 PM

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas

@Luz_Cuba Twitter

Ana de Armas is showing Ben Affleck the wonders of Cuba.

The two Deep Water stars were spotted in Ana's hometown of Havana this Thursday, where they've been exploring the sights. Along the way, they've been stopped by multiple fans who are excited to see the Knives Out and Good Will Hunting stars in person. 

One lucky person named Luz tells E! News she met Ben and Ana in the VIP area of the Cuban Art Factory, a cooking oil factory turned nightclub, art exhibit and restaurant. "I didn't notice them at first. Then I saw them talking with a group of friends," Luz shared, before adding, "They looked like good friends."

Fans have also spotted the duo shopping and visiting other sites in the country's capital, including the store Clandestina. The store's Instagram feature a selfie Ben personally took and there's also some footage of the Batman star speaking Spanish on their story too. 

Ben Affleck, Halle Berry & George Clooney Recall Bad Acting Roles

Ben recently revealed he learned to speak Spanish at the age of 13 when he was filming a children's TV show in Mexico. Since then, his knowledge of the language has waned slightly, but he told Kelly Clarksonhe's still able to speak "passively."

Perhaps Ana is helping Ben improve his knowledge of the Spanish language. He did mention he's taking classes to keep up with his daughter, Violet, who is rapidly learning the language at school. "I was like, ‘Nope. This is not happening,'" he jokingly shared with The Voice host. "I don't mind that I can't do your math homework when you're 14 years old, but you are not going to be better at Spanish than me. So I've decided now I gotta take classes; I gotta do something to keep up."

That being said, this isn't the first time Ben and Ana have been seen socializing outside of the context of work. While filming their new movie Deep Water in New Orleans, the celebrity pair were frequently seen spending time together off-set. One social media user shared, "Ben Affleck right behind me spitting game to Ana de Armas in Spanish all night long is a vibe." 

