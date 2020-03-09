Our Favorite Dainty Jewelry Brands for Layering

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to jewelry, we're into anything dainty—a trend that has been going strong for a couple of years now. We love layering minimalist gold or silver pieces, whether on our wrists, fingers, ears, or necks. But where can you buy dainty jewelry that won't fall apart upon first use?

Shop some of our favorite accessory brands from Gorjana to Dogeared below. All of them are known for their modern, simple, delicate styles that always look elevated.