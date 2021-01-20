Our Favorite Dainty Jewelry Brands for Layering

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to jewelry, we're into anything dainty—a trend that has been going strong for a couple of years now. We love layering minimalist gold or silver pieces, whether on our wrists, fingers, ears or necks. But where can you buy dainty jewelry that won't fall apart?
Shop some of our favorite accessory brands from Gorjana to Dogeared below. All of them are known for their modern, simple, delicate styles that always look elevated.
Wilshire Charm Adjustable Necklace
For a laid-back, California vibe, try on Gorjana jewelry. The brand was founded in Laguna Beach in 2004 by husband and wife duo Gorjana and Jason Griffin Reidel. We especially love this delicate necklace with interlocking charms. It's available in both gold-plated and silver-plated brass options, and you can layer it with longer and shorter styles.
Uncommon James Girl Boss Square Hoop Earrings
Kristin Cavallari fans listen up: As you may already know, the reality TV star's brand Uncommon James is loved for its dainty jewelry options. Shop these compliment-magnet square hoop earrings. They're 14 karat-gold plated and killer.
Dogeared Circle Necklace
Dogeared necklaces make great gifts thanks to the inspirational messages on their packaging, but you know that you can also pick one up for yourself, right? One of our favorites is this circle necklace, because it's reasonably priced for gold-dipped sterling silver. You can find it in sterling silver, too. We've noticed Dogeared necklaces hold up great over the years.
Aries Necklace Vermeil
Mejuri's philosophy is that fine jewelry is for every day, not just special occasions. Their zodiac necklaces, available in gold vermeil or sterling silver with white sapphires, for example, are great for layering and highly-rated, with almost entirely five-star reviews. You can't go wrong!
Freya Ring
If you want to support women in business, shop Modern Citizen. The company, which sells clothing, home, and beauty items, too, is not only female-led, but also mostly female-employed. How unique is the Freya ring? It's definitely caught our eye.
Sleeping Beauty Ring in Opal
Catbird has a jewelry line made in Brooklyn, New York that you don't want to miss. We're eyeing this delicate opal ring that's perfect for layering. It's made of solid 14 karat-recycled yellow gold with Australian opal cabachons.
Custom Morse Code Gold Fill Bracelet
If you're looking for more affordable options, head to Jenny and Jude's store on Amazon Handmade. They're known for their custom Morse code bracelets, which come in both 14 karat-gold fill and sterling silver. You can have any word of your choosing displayed on the bracelets in Morse code dots and dashes. "My parents were both immigrant entrepreneurs and were my role models to take the step in creating a career for myself," the owner and founder Jennifer Miller says.
—Originally published on March 9, 2020 at 4 a.m. PT.