Our Favorite Dainty Jewelry Brands for Layering

When it comes to jewelry, we're into anything dainty—a trend that has been going strong for a couple of years now. We love layering minimalist gold or silver pieces, whether on our wrists, fingers, ears or necks. But where can you buy dainty jewelry that won't fall apart?

Shop some of our favorite accessory brands from Gorjana to Dogeared below. All of them are known for their modern, simple, delicate styles that always look elevated.