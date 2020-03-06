Feel Good Friday: This Week's Stories That Will Melt Your Heart

Ready to feel good? Don't worry, we've got the goods and we're sharing them with you.

In this week's Feel Good Friday, we've got six offerings that are sure to put a smile on your face, starting with a little boy who dressed up as his favorite person for a special day at school and who he picked will probably cause you to tear up.

In another heartwarming story that might make you emotional, a young pet put itself in harm's way to protect a family member against armed intruders, and a group of New Jersey dads decided to take to the mat to show their cheerleader daughters just how much they support them.

Celebrities also got in on the feel good action, with superstar Taylor Swift showing her support for Nashville in a massive way and one legendary Star Wars actor making a young fan's dream come true when he connected with her after a massive surgery.