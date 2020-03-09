How Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Preparing For Baby

Orlando Bloom had hardly finished slipping the ruby-and-diamond ring onto Katy Perry's finger when chatter about the next steps began.

A source noted to People not even a full day after Bloom's over-the-top Valentine's Day proposal how the American Idol judge and her newly minted finance "want to get married and start a family sooner rather than later."

The actor himself even said as much when quizzed by Howard Stern on his Sirius XM Satellite Radio show in September.

"I love kids. She's great with kids," noted the 43-year-old, dad to 9-year-old Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. "It would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that. It's like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we'll have the ride of our life."