Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Latest Twinning Moment Is Their Sweetest Yet

by emily belfiore | Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 12:35 PM

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Rise and shine!

On Friday, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster had the sweetest twinning moment on Instagram. Taken in the 22-year-old's lavish bathroom, the mother-daughter duo posed for a series of adorable mirror selfies together, both sporting matching printed onesies.

"my mini," Kylie captioned the post, where she and her 2-year-old daughter can be seen sharing a sweet embrace and flashing the camera big smiles. To dress up the beige ensemble, the Kylie Cosmetics founder accessorized with a pair of black rectangular sunnies and matching patent leather heels, keeping her newly dyed caramel locks super straight and sleek. 

It's been a busy two weeks for the famous mom and toddler, who just returned from their tropical getaway in the Bahamas. A girls' trip for Kylie and her closest pals, the group, which was comprised of Victoria VillarroelAnastasia KaranikolaouAmber Asaly and Yris Palmer, stayed at the brand-new Villa Rosalita on Harbour Island for several days and graciously documented their luxurious trip with tons of social media posts.

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

"Kylie brought Stormi Webster along on the trip and they had a lot of fun playing on the pink sand beaches, having picnics and swimming in the pool. They stayed on property and had everything brought to them," a source shared with E! News, adding, "It was a trip to relax and enjoy a little vacation with the girls and they all had a great time."

And, of course, Kylie and Stormi served up a twinning moment while vacationing in paradise. Donning white dresses that featured the Dior logo printed across in pink lettering, the Kylie Skin mogul and her mini me showed off their coordinating style on Instagram. She captioned the photo, "i hope she wants to match w me forever."

See where Kylie and Stormi's latest twinning moment ranks compared to their other matching looks:  

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Mini Me

"My mini," Kylie captioned this adorable pic of them twinning in chic prints.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Tropical Twinning

Instagram

Tropical Getaway

Soaking up the sun during their all girls' trip, the mother-daughter kept things chic with matching dresses. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Garden Party

Ahead of her Stormi x Kylie launch, the model and her babe share a day with butterfly-print ensembles.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

And Action!

We could NOT get enough of the adorable video that Kylie released teasing her Stormi x Kylie makeup palettes that featured her mini-me in a matching off-white tulle gown.

Kylie and Stormi

Kylie instagram

All In a Days Work

The caption pretty much says it all! These two are too blessed to be stressed!

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Green with Envy

These two ladies were ready to hit the town for a little bit of holiday fun. When you look this good, it would be a shame not to! 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Gifts Under the Tree

It might be really trendy to look like a snack, but Kylie and Stormi are proving that looking like a gift is way better. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

No Heels? No problem!

She may not be old enough to rock a pair of chic heels, but Stormi made the look work by pairing her outfit with some cute and comfy sneakers. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Baby Blue

Stormi and her mama matched perfectly in this flowing blue dress during a trip through Italy. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Snow Bunnies

Stormi looked ready to hit the slopes alongside her mama when both wore white ensembles that matching the snow behind them.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Swimwear Sisters

The only thing better than matching on land, is rocking a cute matching swimsuit. These two opted for some lime green fun in the sun! 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Shining So Bright

Kylie and her daughter caught our reflection, literally, when they wore matching, sparkling outfits.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Halloween Dream

The pair matched in cute superhero ensembles for Halloween, and Kylie threw her baby girl a lavish pumpkin bash in her home. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Pool Party

These two wore matching striped swimsuits on a perfect summer day.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Lightning in a Bottle

Lightning struck twice when Kylie and her little one dressed as a storm cloud and bolt of lightning for Halloween in 2018.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween

Instagram

Butterflies In Flight

Kylie has always been outspoken about her love for butterflies and the significance the small creatures play in her life. In fact, Kylie and Travis Scott have matching butterfly tattoos. So of course she had to let her little one in on the fun. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Lazy Day

They don't always have to be dressed to the nines to look fly. This time, the duo opted for a sweet pair of sweats and accessorized with matching beanies. 

