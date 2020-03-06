Gone, But Certainly Not Forgotten: The Canceled Reality TV Shows Viewers Still Think About

Every so often there will come a show that enters and exits the lives of viewers in the blink of an eye, but said show, well, it has lasting power. You can't stop thinking about it. Moments live on as GIFs. You bond with other viewers about your common love for this departed show. It happens more frequently with reality shows because they're cheaper to make and incredibly prevalent on all viewing platforms. One show that hasn't left this writer's mind was Bravo's Princesses: Long Island.

Princesses: Long Island seemed like it was going to start a new reality franchise for Bravo, at least if that title colon was to be believed. The 2013 series was a Real Housewives for the younger generation, filled with 20somethings and their various drama. But the saga of Amanda Bertoncini, Ashlee White, Casey Cohen, Chanel "Coco" Omari, Erica Gimbel and Joey Lauren was a short one.