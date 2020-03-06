Kim Kardashian's Video of Her 4 Kids Playing Together Will Warm Your Heart

One thing is for sure: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids know how to travel in style.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star proved this to be true by sharing a video of her four children—North West (6), Saint West (4), Chicago West (2) and Psalm West (9 months)—playing in their "morning fort trains."

While it wasn't as fancy as the private jets the famous family members often take, the pretend mode of transportation still had plenty of bells and whistles. It was creatively crafted out of boxes, blankets and pillows. Saint and Chicago sat in the fake cabin and even enjoyed some snacks. They also boarded the fort train in their dinosaur and motorcycle pajamas, and Chicago brought along a toy as a travel buddy.

As for the other two passengers, North placed Psalm in the backseat, which was actually a bin. The little lady, who wore a cute pair of heart pajamas, then found her seat at the front.