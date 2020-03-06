Kindergartener Dresses Up as School's Security Guard for "Dress As Your Favorite Person Day"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 10:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kindergartener, Kid, Security Officer, Facebook

Facebook / Jacksonville North Pulaski School District

After a Jacksonville, Arkansas elementary school announced "Dress As Your Favorite Person Day," kindergartener Easton Blocker thought about the man who helps keep him and his friends safe.

The 5-year-old boy dressed up as his favorite security guard at Bobby G. Lester Elementary School, Officer Jeffrey Cross. A photo of the two wearing similar yellow and black outfits was posted on the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District's Facebook page on Wednesday. Cross' shirt says "Security" in the back, while Easton's reads, "Junior Security."

"Check this out! Today is 'Dress As Your Favorite Person Day' at Lester Elementary. Kindergarten scholar Easton dressed as Officer Cross, his favorite school security officer. #JNPTitans #BuildingFutures," the post read.

Easton's mother, Lauryn, made her son's shirt.

"From day one, he has always had a fascination with Officer Cross," she told CBS affiliate WTHV. "That shirt is probably going to stick with him forever. It means a lot to him."

The security guard said seeing Easton dressed up like him "makes me appreciate my job more."

Read

Happy Kindergarten Day! See Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake and More Play Teacher

This is the first year the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District employs armed security officers. Cross told WTHV that the kids had questions about that and he told them that he is "armed to protect them from someone bad who would come and hurt them."

Easton's mother told the station that her son tells her every day that Cross "keeps us safe from the bad guys, mommy."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Canceled Reality Shows, Princesses: Long Island

Gone, But Certainly Not Forgotten: The Canceled Reality TV Shows Viewers Still Think About

Justin Bieber, Sandra Lee

Justin Bieber's Cat Sushi Rescued By Sandra Lee One Month After Disappearance

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Holi, Celebration, Holiday, India, Instagram

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Dance at Holi Celebration During Trip Back to India

Chicago West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian's Video of Her 4 Kids Playing Together Will Warm Your Heart

E-Comm: Hand Sanitizers That Actually Smell Good

5 Hand Sanitizers That Actually Smell Good

Katy Perry, Pregnancy announcement

Listen: Katy Perry's Pregnant, Lizzo vs. TikTok Plus More From This Week's Nightly Pop The Podcast

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Pregnant Katy Perry Says Orlando Bloom Keeps Her Evolving Into the "Best Version" of Herself

TAGS/ Feel Good , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.