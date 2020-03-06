Eva Mendes Explains Why She Won't Share New Photos of Ryan Gosling

Looking for a new snap of Ryan Gosling? You won't find it on Eva Mendes' Instagram page.

The actress' social media account is hardly bare. Upon visiting, fans can see a mix of snaps from the star, whether it be a promotional photo of her New York & Company line, a throwback red carpet shot or a picture of her at 13. However, when it comes to her famous partner or their two daughters, there's no current trace of them.

After a fan quipped in an Instagram comment that they "wouldn't mind an appearance by Ryan on this page," Mendes explained why they shouldn't hold their breath.

"You look amazing, Eva! Just wanted to say how much it means to us fans to be able to talk to you and how great is that unlike many other celebrities you acknowledge us. So thank you! p.s. wouldn't mind an appearance by Ryan on this page," the comment read.

"Thank you for saying this. I take so much joy from connecting to other women. It means so much to me. Even just a quick exchange. I struggle with Social Media but I love the constant connection with women. I try to post responsibly and I try to make sure I don't portray myself in a way that makes other women feel bad. Instagram can be hurtful in that way. Like with this picture, this is actually a campaign shot and it was retouched So I want women to know that," Mendes responded.