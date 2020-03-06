You Need to Watch Hillary Clinton Come Up With a Real Housewives Tagline

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 5:15 AM

Hillary Clinton

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Hillary Clinton appeared on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was asked to come up with a Real Housewives tagline.

So, what did the former Secretary of State choose? After turning towards the camera in classic Housewives style, Clinton delivered a one-liner. 

"I'm neither as good or as bad as some people say," she said.

The tagline seemed to get Andy Cohen's stamp of approval, too. 

"Very good!" he said.

During the interview, Clinton spoke about a wide range of topics. From discussing her Hulu docu-series and Saturday Night Live impersonators (she thought Kate McKinnon and Amy Poehler did the best impressions) to talking about health care and her time as First Lady, Clinton covered a lot of ground. She also addressed a series of tabloid rumors in a segment called "The Rumor Hill." For instance, she set the record straight on whether Vogue's Anna Wintour served as an "unofficial fashion consultant" on her array of pantsuits in 2016 (which Clinton said was true) and whether she has any beef with Barbra Streisand.

Watch

Chelsea Clinton on Seeing Hillary Clinton & POTUS at DNC

"Not at all," Clinton said when asked about the latter. "We're good friends."

But that's not all! Clinton also participated in many of the Bravo Clubhouse traditions. For instance, she played the classic game of "Plead the Fifth" and did a "shotski" with Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley.

To hear her tagline and other parts of the interview, check out the videos above.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

