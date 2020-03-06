Alex Karev Says Goodbye: Where Are All of Grey's Anatomy's Departed Doctors Now?

"The truth is: there's really no good way to say goodbye."

Truer words have never been spoken than those of Meredith Grey in last night's episode of Grey's Anatomy, as we learned what became of Alex Karev (Justin Chambers).

Chambers announced his exit in January, and ABC confirmed that the last episode he would appear in was the one that aired in November, where he showed up at Meredith's trial with letters from people in support of her. It turns out that while he called Cristina, he also called Izzie and discovered that Izzie had been raising a pair of twins, Eli and Alexis, who were biologically his.

Alex and Izzie had embryos made when Izzie had cancer a decade ago, and apparently she had used them. Now, Alex has decided to be with her to raise his children. He even already signed divorce papers, leaving Jo everything he has, including shares in the hospital.