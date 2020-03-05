Grey's Anatomy Revealed What Happened to Alex Karev and It May Shock You

We did not see that coming, but maybe we should have.

After weeks of telling us Alex was visiting his mother in Iowa and then finally revealing that he had never been in Iowa at all, this week's episode provided some serious closure for both Alex and another surprise, long-gone character from Grey's Anatomy past.

Basically, Alex was with Izzie (Katherine Heigl). He found out that after she just sort of left all those years ago, she had been raising his twin son and daughter alone and never told him. She had used the embryos she and Alex had made when she had cancer, and had twins named Eli and Alexis.