15 Unique Amazon Handmade Products Crafted By Women

by Mallory Carra | Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 4:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Just when you thought you've found and ordered all the greatest goods on Amazon, you find something new to discover...like pretty much everything on Amazon Handmade.
Amazon Handmade is where you can explore unique products that are handcrafted by artisans and makers across the world. In honor of International Women's Day, why not celebrate with one-of-a-kind finds made by women creators? You can find an ocean-themed cutting board, Morse code bracelets and necklaces, relaxing spa gift boxes, and so much more.
We've rounded up some of the coolest Amazon Handmade finds crafted by women that we've tried and loved. Shop below and support female artisans!
This stunning solid softwood sculpture comes with a tall air plant in its center and the symmetrical shape is 100% bent by hand in Oakland, California. Art of Plants uses softwoods such as pine, cypress, fir, and spruce from sustainable conifer farms and felled trees.
Make some waves using this handcrafted wood piece as a cutting board or a cheeseboard. Tim & Paige Schafer, the founders and owners of Schafer Art Studio, reside in Portland, Oregon and the board's design was actually inspired by the rich colors of the Pacific Ocean. "We are a husband and wife team that designs and creates personalized wooden home decor, and leather journals," Paige Schafer said. "We are always trying new things, researching and creating new designs. It is very important to us that our items and materials are ethically produced."
WunderkidArt's global collective helps over 50 young artists from 16 different countries embrace their creativity. Each card is handmade using watercolor paints, pen, ink or mixed media on eco-friendly paper and a portion of each sale goes directly back to the artist. Shanise Marshall from Dallastown, Pennsylvania designed this card for International Women's Day. "After dancing in the film Step Up and choreographing music videos for artists like The Chainsmokers, I felt a huge calling to create a business that would empower other young artists to pursue their passion and achieve their dreams," said WunderkidArt's founder and owner Denise Troy.
Morse code seems to be making a comeback this year, thanks to the Oscar-winning movie Parasite and Jenny and Jude's custom Morse code bracelets and necklaces. Choose a name or meaningful word you'd like to spell out in dots and dashes you can wear. "My parents were both immigrant entrepreneurs and were my role models to take the step in creating a career for myself," said owner and founder Jennifer Miller. "It's important to me because as a woman, our equality has been stifled for so long."
Cleanse your space and energy using this crystal smudging kit crafted by Bobi Gehret in California. She recently became obsessed with candle making and essential oil creations. Her Saltwater Blue products are all charged by the light of the full moon, smudged and blessed before they are sent out. "As a single mom of three, Amazon Handmade has given me a way to monetize my creativity while still being able to stay at home with my girls," Gehret said.
Store matches, toothpicks, or Q-Tips in this small, but mighty handmade best-seller. Henro is a family company—it was founded by Kristin, a former corporate executive, and her husband Evan, a former firefighter; they named the brand after their son, Henry Robert.
Give the gift of a spa day with this gift box that includes lavender lemongrass soap, vanilla lip balm, pink grapefruit bath salt, and more. Holly & Justin made their first batch of soap for their wedding in 2010 and then Little Flower Soap Co. was born. The company's lavender comes from their own lavender farm in Chelsea, Michigan.
Get the most influential female figure in your life candles for a good cause. KarmaLit donates a percentage of its sales to fund classroom needs through DonorsChoose. This combo includes two candles, Lavender and Flower Market.
Amanda of Bread and Badger designs and crafts offbeat and quirky drinkware in Oregon. Go boldly where no feline has gone before with this cat astronaut mug. It's microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe, in addition to being a super fun addition to your mug collection
Start writing letters again with these spring-themed tiny envelopes, some of which are decorated with hand-painted watercolor flowers. They come with a blank card for your tiny message. Yuan of Lemon Drop Papers uses 100% recycled paper and assembles the cards, gift tags and patterned envelopes by hand.
Interior Designer Cynthia Ferrara's butterfly designs help these dictionary pages come to life, printed on Fuji Crystal Archive paper. Yellowbird Art & Design handcrafts home and wall decor in Colorado.
Sprinkled With Pink makes super cute custom goods, like this 15-inch wide beige straw hat, to share with your gal pals during a bachelorette party or a girls weekend. "I started my career in the finance industry where it is extremely male-dominated," said founder and owner Kendra Eaton. "Now, I love the fact that I can be a serious businesswoman, empower women, and celebrate femininity through my products at Sprinkled With Pink."
Keep track of your days and months with this letterpress 2020 calendar printed on handmade plantable paper embedded with wildflower seeds. You can actually plant the paper and flowers will grow! Pretty cool. The calendar is made by Ruff House Art, a letterpress stationery brand and print studio located in Lawrence, Kansas.
These genuine druzy quartz gemstone earrings were handcrafted in Tucson, Arizona. Nadean Designs' Deanna Gailey is a former medical doctor and former owner of the design company Destination Bliss. She makes unique combinations using opals, diamonds, metal and leather to evoke a sense of ordered chaos and organic expression.
Get nostalgic with Esdemusica's cute music boxes that were handcrafted in Madrid, Spain. This engraved wooden one plays the classic tune "La Vie En Rose" when wound. Esdemusica owner and founder Rocío also takes custom orders, if you have a specific song or design in mind.
