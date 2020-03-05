Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Japan Wedding Plans Stalled Due to Coronavirus

Katy Perryand Orlando Bloomare pledging to be together in sickness and in health, but that doesn't mean they're throwing all caution to the wind.

With the coronavirus rapidly spreading across the globe, the soon-to-be parents are putting their wedding plans on hold for the moment. A source tells E! News Katy initially "had her heart set" on hosting her and Orlando's nuptials in Japan, but the rapidly-spreading illness has forced the duo to "wait to see what happens with travel and coronavirus."

"The wedding is coming up and everything is planned," the source shares, before adding, "It's up in the air and things could be changing."

Another source reveals the actor and singer are "considering moving the plans to the U.S."

As fluid as the situation is, the priority is making sure everyone maintains their health, especially since the second source says Katy is "about five months" pregnant.