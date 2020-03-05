17 Shocking Secrets About Love Is Blind Revealed

Netflix

1. From the same production company that created Married At First Sight and other reality relationship shows, Coelen told E! News Love Is Blind was "a culmination of things we've learned on many different relationship shows," that came from asking, "if you started with pure love that was focused on just who that person was, could that love stand the test of time and survive the outside world?"

2. The pods portion of the experiment lasted about 10 days, with 40-50 hopeful singles part of the initial cast. But over the course of the 10-day filming period, some singles were let go.

"There was a certain point where we did a whittling down of people just to focus internally on the people who were really connecting, to allow them more time," Coelen explained. "We ended up having maybe 20-25 people in the pods at that point."

3. The first dates between all of the singles were set up speed-dating style rotation, with everyone spending 8-10 minutes with each person of the opposite sex. From then on, there were no limitations put on who you could talk to, when you could talk to them and for how long, as long as a production intermediary set it up as they were unable to communicate with each other outside of the pods.