Harvey Weinstein Undergoes Heart Surgery Ahead of Rape Case Sentencing

Harvey Weinstein has undergone heart surgery and is set to be moved from a New York hospital to the city's Rikers Island jail complex on Thursday ahead of his sentencing on sexual assault convictions, E! News has confirmed.

The 67-year-old former producer was admitted to an inmate unit at Bellevue Hospital on Monday hours after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a former production assistant in 2006 and raping a former aspiring actress in 2013. The judge ordered that Weinstein be held in jail until his sentencing and he was expected to be taken to Rikers, but was instead taken to the hospital after he experienced extremely high blood pressure and heart palpitations, the New York Times quoted his lawyers as saying.

On Wednesday, Weinstein had a stent implanted to alleviate a blockage, his spokesman told the newspaper. E! News confirmed he underwent the procedure and was awaiting a move to Rikers' North Infirmary unit. Weinstein is expected to be housed under protective custody, his spokesman told the New York Times.

On the day of his conviction, the defense had requested that Weinstein be moved to that Rikers' North Infirmary unit, and he was diverted to Bellevue because of his health condition, E! News has learned. It has since resolved as a result of his heart procedure and the team's original request will now be granted.