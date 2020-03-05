How the Coronavirus is Impacting Hollywood and Entertainment

James Bond won't return to theaters as scheduled. The Amazing Race was halted. The Bachelorette will stay home. And there are concerns about the fate of the 2020 Summer Olympics and even—wait for it—Coachella...all because of the coronavirus.

In less than three months, more than 3,300 people have died from the potentially deadly virus, mostly in China, where the outbreak originated. At least 97,000 people have been infected in more than 85 countries, as of Thursday, March 5. In the United States, the death toll rose to 11 on Wednesday, with new cases reported in New York and Los Angeles, where most celebrities live.

With no cure or vaccine and a rapidly rising death toll and number of reported cases, the outbreak has caused worldwide panic. It has caused sticks to plummet, governments to bar foreigners from highly impacted nations from entering their borders and place returning citizens under quarantine—mainly at home, local municipalities to cancel large public events, airlines to cut flights and millions of people to flock to stores to buy all their available hand sanitizers, face masks and even bottled water and toilet paper.