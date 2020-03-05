Check Out WeWoreWhat's Collection at Macy's Before It Sells Out

WeWoreWhat's Danielle Bernstein's new clothing collection at Macy's is so chic that it's selling out in the blink of an eye.

"For her over 2 million followers, Danielle Bernstein is the ultimate style influencer, giving fashion devotees a daily dose of wardrobe inspiration," says Durand Guion, the vice president of Macy's Fashion Office. "We are thrilled to bring Danielle's exceptional taste level and must have seasonal looks to the Macy's fashion consumer."

Bernstein's collection includes the wardrobe staples she thinks you need, from bodysuits to structured blazers to baby doll dresses.

"I grew up shopping at Macy's on Long Island so partnering with them was an easy decision," she told E! News. "It's an ode to my childhood self. To the Danielle Bernstein I was before WeWoreWhat."

All pieces are under $100 and size-inclusive.

"My followers have been asking for more affordable product since I started designing my own lines," Bernstein said. "I wanted everyone to be able to wear my pieces no matter what shape and size they are."

Shop her favorite relatable and timeless pieces from the collection below.