Allison Holker Talks Baby Zaia's Big Milestone & the Secret to Her Happy Marriage With tWitch

Hearing Allison Holker talk about husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss will make you shout, "couple goals."

"He's exactly who you see on TV in real life. He's not putting on a fake character, he's not doing or saying anything if he knows he's gonna get a laugh," Holker gushed about her partner in life. "He's 100 percent the most gentle, nicest, most generous human that I've ever met in my entire life, through and through."

As E! readers surely know, the professional dancers fell in love while starring on season seven of So You Think You Can Dance. The all-stars wed at Nigel Lythgoe's Villa San-Juliette Winery in Paso Robles, California in December 2013.

And, after almost seven years of marriage and kids together, it appears the duo is as in love as ever.

"He's just 100% just so aware of people and their surroundings and wants them to shine and be happy," the new E! personality continued about Boss' kind spirit. "And that's a genuine quality that you can't teach people."