Demi Lovato "Just Wants to Make Out" With Rihanna

by emily belfiore | Thu., Mar. 5, 2020 8:36 AM

Demi Lovatowants to know if Rihannais cool for the summer. 

On Thursday, the "Confident" singer proved that her love for the Fenty Beauty founder is still going strong during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After bringing up her last visit to show, where Demi chose Rihanna during a game of "Who'd You Rather?" with host Ellen DeGeneres, the newly single star admitted that sharing a kiss with the "Diamonds" singer is still something she wants to make happen.

"Look, I just wanna make out, okay?" she said to the camera. "I mean, we could do a song together too. Maybe we make out in the video. I don't know."

Still on the topic of her romantic life, the "Anyone" singer revealed that she's no longer on dating apps and is enjoying the single life. Demi explained, "I was on dating apps for a while but as I've spent some time with myself over the past couple of months, I realized that, like, I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I'm sad or lonely or whatever."

"I have to, like, fight those battles on my own and I can't let somebody come in and fix those issues for me," she continued. "So, right now I'm single and spending my Saturday nights by myself. Laughing. Taking baths."

Still on the topic of self-love, Demi explained the meaning behind her new tattoos. Inside her finger, she inked the words "ME" and on her back, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer now has an intricate piece that reflects her shedding her past and restored spirituality.

"It is, basically like, it's an angel. Her dark wings are disintegrating. She's being lifted up, guided by her inner light by three doves," she said. "I have grown a lot spirituality. Like, I started going to church and I just re-found my relationship with God. So that to me was representative of The Holy Trinity."

Earlier in the episode, the Disney alum detailed her past struggles of overcoming an eating disorder and addiction, leaving The Ellen Show audience with an uplifting and inspirational message

"Ultimately, I made the decision that got me to where I am today," she shared. "It was my actions that put me in the position that I'm in. I think it's important that I sit here on this stage and tell you at home, or you in the audience or you right here that if you do go through this, you yourself can get through it. You can get to the other side, and it may be bumpy, but you are a 10 out of 10. Don't forget it. As long as you take the responsibility, you can move past it and learn to love yourself the way you deserve to be loved."

She added, "As long as you take the responsibility, you can move past it and learn to love yourself the way you deserve to be loved."

