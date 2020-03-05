Prince William Proves He Can Juggle It All During Royal Trip to Ireland

PAUL FAITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 5, 2020 6:56 AM
PAUL FAITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William is a husband, a father of three and the Duke of Cambridge. However, the 37-year-old royal reminded fans he can juggle it all (literally) during his visit to Galway on Thursday.
While attending an event at the restaurant Tribeton, William and Kate Middleton learned about the important roles the arts and culture play in terms of driving community spirit, participation and social inclusion. After speaking with a few attendees, William decided to display some of his own skills by juggling. He managed to keep three balls in the air and received a round of applause from the Duchess of Cambridge and the event's guests. However, he didn't have as much luck after a fourth ball was thrown into the mix.
"I've only done this once before. This never works," he told the crowd before giving it a go, per a video shared by the Connacht Tribune. He then added, "[I'll] stick with three."
The event was held in honor of Galway 2020 as the city hosts the European Capital of Culture on behalf of Ireland.
Kate wore a green Valerie midi polka-dot dress by Suzannah London for the occasion and accessorized her look with a Jimmy Choo clutch and a pair of Daniella Draper earrings that featured shamrock charms.
The dynamic duo also stopped by the Tig Coili pub to listen to some music and meet with people who volunteer to promote the city. In addition, they took a moment to greet a group of well-wishers and displayed their athleticism by playing a little hurling.
Today marked the last day of the couple's trip to Ireland. They certainly had a full itinerary over the past few days and enjoyed everything from Guinness tasting to overlooking the Irish Sea. They also volunteered at Savannah House and visited Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health.
To see more of their best moments, check out the gallery above.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?