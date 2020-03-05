Elle Fanning Recalls Throwing Up in an Uber After 21st Birthday Bash

Sounds like someone had a good birthday.

On Wednesday, Elle Fanning relived her 21st birthday during her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the Maleficent actress admitted that her karaoke celebration, which included a duet with sister Dakota Fanning to Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats," didn't end on a high note thanks to a "mixture" of champagne and tequila shots.

"I threw up. A lot," she confessed to host Jimmy Kimmel. "In the Uber on the ride home."

Joking that her rating on the app definitely took a hit, Elle added, "Well, I didn't use my…it wasn't on my Uber, it was my friend's."

Curious to know more about the incident, Jimmy asked just how much damage the Super 8 star had caused. "Well, you know, the story is a bit hazy for sure, but I've been told that the Uber driver was really nice," Elle continued. "He was. And he had a stash of, like, throw up baggies in his car, so like, he obviously gets this a lot."