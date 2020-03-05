See Kristin Cavallari's Sweet Speech for Husband Jay Cutler During Their ''2nd Honeymoon in Italy''

Very Cavallari goes to Italy!

In this clip from tonight's all-new episode, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler enjoy a "second honeymoon" in Italy. During last week's Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James mogul decided to track down her Italian roots after a genealogist uncovered long lost family members in Monterado.

"Tomorrow we're gonna meet Fabio and my distant cousin Francesco. We're gonna do a lot of research on the Cavallari name and where all of my family is from," the True Roots author shares in a confessional. "I'm really excited to go and learn about my ancestors and I really want to do something to honor my brother. I'm not exactly sure what that is yet, but I do know that I want to do something."

Previously, The Hills star worried her late brother Michael was the "last Cavallari." As E! readers surely recall, the Laguna Beach veteran tragically lost her brother to hypothermia following a car accident in December 2015.