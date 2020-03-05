See Kristin Cavallari's Sweet Speech for Husband Jay Cutler During Their ''2nd Honeymoon in Italy''

Thu., Mar. 5, 2020

Very Cavallari goes to Italy!

In this clip from tonight's all-new episode, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler enjoy a "second honeymoon" in Italy. During last week's Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James mogul decided to track down her Italian roots after a genealogist uncovered long lost family members in Monterado.

"Tomorrow we're gonna meet Fabio and my distant cousin Francesco. We're gonna do a lot of research on the Cavallari name and where all of my family is from," the True Roots author shares in a confessional. "I'm really excited to go and learn about my ancestors and I really want to do something to honor my brother. I'm not exactly sure what that is yet, but I do know that I want to do something."

Previously, The Hills star worried her late brother Michael was the "last Cavallari." As E! readers surely recall, the Laguna Beach veteran tragically lost her brother to hypothermia following a car accident in December 2015.

Thus, it isn't surprising when husband Jay Cutler highlights that this family reunion will be a "big day." Understandably, Cavallari is grateful for the retired NFL star's support.

"Look how far we've come in a year. Not that long ago, I could barely function, I had so much going on," the Very Cavallari star reflects. "Now I feel like I've gotten to a really good place, things are great."

In fact, the mother of three notes she wouldn't have been able to take this week-long trip a year ago. While the reality star turned businesswoman implies the Kelly Henderson fall out was particularly hard on her, she expresses gratitude for her "constant," Cutler.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

"You're really grounding for me and are like, a good sounding board and you keep me level-headed," the E! personality praises. "So, thank you."

And if things couldn't get any sweeter, the twosome cheers to their "second honeymoon in Italy."

"Every marriage has their ups-and-downs, but what I've realized this past year is that I've really leaned on Jay, more than I ever have," Cavallari concludes. "You know, especially everything that I've been going through. He's really been there for me."

For more of Kristin and Jay's Italian getaway, be sure to watch tonight's all-new episode.

