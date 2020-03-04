Lady Gaga Just Gave Us a Million Reasons to Drive to the Nearest Taco Bell

Taco Bell, anyone?

Lady Gaga has had her hands quite full this past week after releasing her highly-anticipated new single, "Stupid Love." Her Little Monsters were also delighted when the singer dropped a music video for the track the same day on Friday, Feb. 28.

The music video for "Stupid Love" was directed by Daniel Askill and shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro. "The world rots in conflict," a message at the beginning of the video read. "Many tribes battle for dominance. While the spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica."

So, we can't blame her for wanting to treat herself after a hard day at work. Lady Gaga posted a fun Instagram video of her and a friend spray painting her car, dancing along to her new single and then driving off to Taco Bell.

"when ure so tired from working nonstop u end up spray painting your whip," the singer captioned her video.