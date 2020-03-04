The Masked Singer Unmasks the Taco

The Masked Singer's got something to taco 'bout.

The Taco was unmasked in tonight's episode, revealing himself to be none other than Tom Bergeron, host of Dancing With the Stars and former host of America's Funniest Home Videos, hence all the dancing and VHS tapes in his clue packages.

The panel didn't even come close to guessing, which they all clearly felt bad about due to the fact that Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger all know Tom personally. Nicole even won a season of Dancing With the Stars a decade ago, and had no idea.

Tom also revealed that his friend who appeared in his clue package was actually Bob Saget.

He's the last singer from Group B to be unmasked before they move on to the Super Nine, the next level of the competition. The Kitty, the Banana, and the Frog all remain in the competition and will move on to the next round, joining the White Tiger, the Kangaroo, and the Turtle.