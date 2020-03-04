Kevin Federline Is ''Not Happy'' After Son Jayden Makes Claims About Britney Spears on Instagram

Britney Spears' son is learning what it means to live in the spotlight.

While most kids are able to post on social media as they wish, Jayden Federline is not most kids. With his mom being an internationally recognized pop star, there's substantially more attention paid to his and his family's life. That means his recent Instagram Live went viral almost immediately, mostly because of its candid nature.

In the clip, Federline described his estranged grandfather Jamie Spears is a "pretty big d--k"and claimed that his mother "might" quit music altogether. The IG Live has since been deleted.

But the family's fame doesn't mean Jayden is getting off easy. According to Mark Vincent Kaplan, Kevin Federline's attorney, "Kevin was not happy to see that and he is addressing it as you would expect a responsible parent to address it."

He tells E! News that Kevin understands Jayden was "acting as if [he was] a 13-year-old," but expects better from the teen. "We wouldn't anticipate seeing any further posts like that again," he assures.