Hollywood Parents Reveal the Board Games That Win Over Family Fun Nights

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 12, 2020 3:00 AM
On family fun night, it's game on!
For many famous families in Hollywood, an evening indoors is so much better than an elaborate red carpet or fancy night out. But what does one do when you decide to stay in your fabulous home? Pull out some games, of course!
"We play Uno. It's a card game and my oldest son who is 14 is ruthless," Tess Holliday shared with E! News exclusively while visiting Monster Jam at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. "He is like the sorest loser and he finds a way to cheat constantly. He's very competitive but also very good at it."
For WW ambassador Daphne Oz, she's careful about who she invites over for game night. After all, her family can get very into the games.
"We only invite very close friends over for our family game night because we're extremely competitive and we don't want anyone to get their feelings hurt during the process," she joked to us. Oh yes, we can relate. So what are Hollywood's cutest families enjoying this spring? Keep scrolling to find out.
Before exploring the trucks at Monster Jam, Christina on the Coast star Christina Anstead and her daughter Taylor El Moussa expressed their love for The Game of Life.
"We love to play Uno," Glee star Heather Morris revealed to us at Monster Jam. "We're an Uno family. Every Friday night is a pizza and movie night too."
"We've got little games and stuff that we play with inside the house. We kind of try to get outside as much as possible," Alfonso Ribeiro shared with E! News while attending Monster Jam. "We've got a lot of trucks and cars to play with."
"My oldest turned six and they understand checkers," Vita Coco partner Daphne Oz shared with E! News. "They think checkers is fun."
"Our kids are four and two so we haven't gotten to the board games yet but [my daughter] Maiya has started playing Twister," Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni shared at Monster Jam. "That one's a lot of fun. We do some fun karaoke with Anna and Elsa and we sing all the Frozen songs. Daddy plays on the guitar. Anything that encourages the family being together is what we're all for."
"We don't play a lot of board games. We play a lot of Go Fish. We're a bit Go Fish family," Beverley Mitchell shared with us at Monster Jam. "[My daughter] Kenzie loves all things Princesses and [my son] Hutton loves all things monster trucks so we've got a perfect mix."
"The game that our family goes nuts for is Monopoly and partly because it takes so long so we try to play this half version of it where you buy hotels right away but it's pretty fun," Daphne Oz shared with us.
When it comes to board games, HGTV star and The Wellness Remodel author Christina Anstead had Yahtzee on the top of her favorites. "We were just playing War earlier too," she shared before attending Monster Jam.
