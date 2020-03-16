Board Games Celebrity Parents Swear By

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

On family fun night, it's game on!

For many famous families in Hollywood, an evening indoors is so much better than an elaborate red carpet or fancy night out. But what does one do when you decide to stay in your fabulous home? Pull out some games, of course!

"We play Uno. It's a card game and my oldest son who is 14 is ruthless," Tess Holliday shared with E! News exclusively while visiting Monster Jam at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. "He is like the sorest loser and he finds a way to cheat constantly. He's very competitive but also very good at it."

For WW ambassador Daphne Oz, she's careful about who she invites over for game night. After all, her family can get very into the games.

"We only invite very close friends over for our family game night because we're extremely competitive and we don't want anyone to get their feelings hurt during the process," she joked to us. Oh yes, we can relate. So what are Hollywood's cutest families enjoying this spring? Keep scrolling to find out.