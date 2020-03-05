Everything Kylie Jenner Has Accomplished Since Becoming the World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Kylie Jenner just keeps on making those money moves.

It's been just a year since the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister and founder of Kylie Cosmetics was announced by Forbes as the world's youngest self-made billionaire, having elevated her company from its humble lip kit beginnings into a full-blown empire thanks, in part, to a distribution deal with major beauty retailer Ulta, increasing revenue for the already-wildly profitable company by an estimated nine percent.

"I popped up at a few stores, I did my usual social media—I did what I usually do, and it just worked," the mogul told the publication at the time. "I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back."

While it would've been totally understandable to take that pat on the back as a cue to sit back, relax and bask in the glory—hell, it's what us lesser mortals would've done—Kylie has spent the last year only taking herself to even greater heights. Here's everything she's accomplished since being crowned the world's youngest self-made billionaire.