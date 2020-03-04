Melissa Benoist Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Chris Wood

Congratulations to Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood!

The Supergirl couple has announced that they are expecting their first child together. Benoist and Wood took to Instagram to share the exciting news with their fans, posting a series of sweet and silly photos.

"A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!" Benoist wrote. "@christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he's going to be a real one."

Wood also shared the announcement on his social media page, along with a photo show him with a baby belly.

Clarifying to his followers, Wood wrote, "The photo is a joke but the news is real...!!!"

The location of the Wood's photo? "Womb," as he put it.

In another picture, the couple can be seen posing with their dogs while Benoist holds up a piece of blue baby clothing. Benoist and Wood are also dressed in blue, possibly hinting that they're expecting a baby boy!