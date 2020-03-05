Try These One-of-a-Kind Airbnb Stays and Experiences!

by Mallory Carra | Thu., Mar. 5, 2020 4:00 AM
Everyone knows the usual Spring Break beach locales...so why not try a different kind of adventure on your vacay?
Airbnb has lots of unique stays and experiences that'll make all your friends jealous. You won't find any typical hotels here. From a music tour by a DJ in Cuba and a chocolate-themed adventure in Costa Rica to a giant elephant by the New Jersey shore and a dome in a famous desert, the world is very much your oyster. There's so much to discover, like an actual house shaped like a seashell in Mexico. So why not start now?
Begin the ultimate journey below! Your one-of-a-kind vacation awaits you.
Learn the history of the Mayans and the Aztecs before diving in to make two types of salsas by hand, white and blue tortillas, a salad, enchiladas de mole, and agua del dia with host Claudia. All of the recipes made during the Airbnb experience use traditional ingredients.
Listen up, music lovers! Feel the pulse of Cuban music with DJ Jigüe, an Afro-Cuban DJ and producer. The tour starts out with a history lesson about music in Cuba through personal stories and music documentaries, before the group heads to rummage for vintage vinyl at a super cool at-home record store.
If you ever wanted to vacation in a fairytale, this one's for you. Located in the town of Cisternino in Southern Italy, Trullo Edera's enchanting cone-shaped villa is surrounded by an olive tree, small country streets, and nearby beaches.
Live out your fantasy of shrinking down and living inside an actual shell—but without the shrinking part. This property has not one, but two giant shells you can stay in with a private pool, two king beds, kitchenette, BBQ, wifi, and air conditioning. If you have more than four guests coming along on your trip, there's a third shell available for an additional $99 per night.
Experience true luxury at a vacation home with an infinity pool, jacuzzi, and incredible views. The villa comes with a house butler, full-time cleaning lady, security guard, and a 24-hour VIP concierge service, so you'll be able to fully relax and take in the sights during your trip. The house hosts up to 12 guests in six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
Experience one of the most famous deserts in a bohemian dome. During the day, you'll enjoy the sprawling mountain views and take in the twinkling stars of the desert at night. The property's natural wood-burning stove and space heaters will keep you warm on chilly evenings, and a fully-functional air-conditioner will keep things cool on those sweltering days.
Stay in the tropical jungle in style in a luxurious villa that has views of a Balinese rice field. You can enjoy the property's open-air deck, infinity pool, super-size kitchen, and more. The villa can fit up to eight guests in three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Accompany an expert truffle-hunting family and their dog, Billo, as they gather the elusive and delicious delicacy in the woods, which are a sacred place for truffle hunters. After the hunt, you'll learn how to clean and prepare truffles and enjoy a meal prepared with fresh truffles.
Watch the sun rise and set right by the beach in a loft that sleeps six. If you don't want to venture into the ocean, the property has a swimming pool, cable TV, and air conditioning. What more do you need?
Chocolate lovers, this one's for you. Spend three days in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica, where cacao has been growing for centuries. You'll tour a cacao farm and factory, attend a chocolate-making workshop, say goodbye in a chocolate-themed farewell dinner, and lots more. If you're interested in furthering your indulgence, the host also has a Chocolate And Wine/Beer Pairings tour and a Chocolate And Rum Pairing tour.
You can finally stay in the iconic New Jersey attraction: a 138-year-old wooden elephant that stands at six stories tall. Fun fact: Lucy is the oldest roadside attraction in America, pre-dating both the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and has been hosting stays since 1902.
