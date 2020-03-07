Boss Looks for the Office That are Anything But Boring

E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Sat., Mar. 7, 2020
You heard it here first: Office-wear does not need to be boring. Dressing more conservatively often evokes visions of unflattering slacks and uninspired loafers, but our favorite brands currently have picks so stylish you'll want to adopt them into your weekend wear, too. These pieces are available in a variety of price ranges and sizes, so there's bound to be something in here for you.
From power pants to fashion-forward blazers, you can't go wrong by shopping the below. Just remember us when you land that promotion!
This top is perfection with its delicate buttons and slit cuffs. Plus, the olive green color is flattering to many skin tones and hair colors.
One word: Chic. Match these high-rise pants with a pair of heels and your legs will look 10 miles long.
This sweet and simple retro dress is made of 51% breathable linen. Its decorative buckle helps cinch you in at the waist.
Make a statement in this pink plus-size suit. The jacket has a unique self-tie waist that accentuates your hourglass figure.
Pair the jacket with these coordinating soft twill pants to complete the look. You can mix and match them with any other combination of top, too, of course.
These are no ordinary work slacks, with their paperbag waist and sassy ankle ties. And the best part? They're super comfortable.
This slouchy linen blazer is the perfect transitional piece for spring. Its style gives a nod to the '80s and it's available in a wide range of sizes, from XXS to XXL.
You can't go wrong with this subtle black-and-white cheetah print top. Its v-neckline and gathered shoulders are super stylish.
The soft pink shade of this wrap dress is absolutely made for spring. Plus, its gold button details dress it up.
Boring footwear and the office do not need to be synonymous. These spotted calf hair mules pack a punch with their three-inch heel and flirty cutouts, but they're still comfortable enough to wear all day.
Dress up in this unique tie wrap-around midi dress. Its button details and rust color pack a punch.
It doesn't get sweeter than this polka dot mini dress with pleated ruffles. It's guaranteed to be a compliment magnet.
The drapey silhouette of this white top looks extra cozy. It pairs effortlessly with denim and delicate accessories.
Everlane's Glove Boot is comfy, flattering, and super unique. Plus, get this: It's made of renewed plastic bottles—nine per pair! You'll be helping the planet while walking easy in this two-inch heel.
You can't go wrong with this jersey-knit top in sizes XS to 4X. It comes in a variety of cheerful colorways and is simple enough to work with most bottoms. We especially love the high tied neckline.
Looking for more work wear? This $30 pleated midi skirt is a must-see, or wear this bell-sleeve dress at the office.
