Here's Where Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Stand Amid Reconciliation Rumors

No, really...are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together? A source tells E! News that "slowly things seem to be leading back to a romantic relationship."

Kylie, 22, has been fueling rumors that she and the 27-year-old rapper, father of their 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, have rekindled their romance following their 2019 with some curious Instagram pics. This weekend, she shared a series of throwback images of the two looking cozy at an NBA game in 2017, when they first started hanging out, and also posted a photo of herself wearing a pair of sneakers Travis had designed for Nike. In addition, Kylie and Travis have also reunited several times over the past few months as they co-parent Stormi.

"Kylie's not making anything official, but all signs point to her and Travis being together," a source told E! News on Wednesday. "He's over all the time and she is very happy when he's around. She's not interested in seeing anyone else and isn't going out as much. She's happiest being with Travis and Stormi. They are getting along great and get so much joy out of being parents together."

"Kylie is in a great place with Travis and slowly things seem to be leading back to a romantic relationship," the source continued. "They are best friends and don't want to be with anyone but each other."