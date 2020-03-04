Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Says He's 9 Months Sober

Wed., Mar. 4, 2020

James Kennedy, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

James Kennedy has opened up about his sobriety.

The Vanderpump Rules star gave an update on his health and his relationship with Raquel Leviss while on Tuesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live. On the episode, a clip was played that showed James and Raquel arguing about his drinking. After watching the clip, James explained how he's changed since becoming sober.

"I think because of all the drinking I was doing and stuff, I was really hiding away from my true emotions," James said. "And just blaming whatever I wanted to get out the easy way, do you know what I mean?"

WWHL host Andy Cohen then asked James, "Can you tell us now the changes that that spurred on?"

That's when James shared that he's about to hit nine months sober.

"I'm going on to nine months sober," he said as the audience cheered. "I haven't had a drink in nearly nine months."

Watch

Raquel Leviss & James Kennedy - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

James said that he just feels "completely different" now from where he was in the show clip.

"I have gone to AA meetings and stuff since then," James shared. "I've really taken hold of my life and trying to change it for the better and change our relationship for the better."

James said that he knows he should be doing this for him, but he's "also" doing it for his relationship with Raquel.

"That's amazing, first of all and congratulations," Andy told James.

And unlike before when he would lie about drinking, James explained that this time he's not lying to himself and it "feels incredible."

Watch the clip above to see James talk about his sobriety!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

