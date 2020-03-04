Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Bacon and Tan France Playing Password Will Make You LOL

Talk about a dream team!

On Wednesday, Kevin Bacon and Tan France joined Jimmy Fallon for an epic game of Password on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. To play the fan-favorite game, players are presented with a clue from their teammate in order to guess the word they were given. If the player guesses incorrectly, the opposing team has the opportunity to steal the point but must provide a different clue for the secret word.

This time around, the late night host and the Queer Eye star faced off against the Footloose star and The Roots MC Tariq Trotter. Kicking things off, Jimmy did his best to give Tan a clue for the word "Shrimp." After careful consideration, he said, "Scampi," hoping that the stylist's mind would go to the popular dish shrimp scampi. Unfortunately for Jimmy, Tan responded: "Crustacean."

As the turn went over to Kevin and Tariq, Tan said, "Oh, my God! Now I know the answer! I'm so embarrassed." Using Jimmy and Kevin's clue, the musician guessed correctly.