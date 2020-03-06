Lighten Up With Kristin Cavallari's dpHUE Blonding Brush

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 6:00 AM

by E! and dpHUE

Spring is just around the corner. Is your hair ready? Don't worry, we've got Hollywood's secret to sunny highlights in a snap!

We take our cues from boss babe Kristin Cavallari, who co-created the revolutionary dpHUE Blonding Brush. Featured on last night's Very Cavallari, the dpHUE x Kristin Cavallari Blonding Brush is expertly formulated for gentle, gradual lightening activated by the sun or a blow dryer.

And this isn't any ol' highlighter. Developed with K.Cav herself, the dpHUE Blonding Brush is enhanced with conditioning agents to maintain the health your hair, while purple pigments counteract any brassy tones in the lightening process. The soft-bristle brush has a precision applicator, which allows you to brighten even the finest sections and strands of your hair. 

dpHUE x Kristin Cavallari Blonding Brush Heat-Activated Highlighter

Create sun-kissed highlights to frame your face, lighten your tips and blend at your root. Formulated without Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, Gluten, Silicone. Animal-friendly and vegan. Made in the USA.

Branded: Kristin Cavallari, dpHue
$28 dpHUE

So look on the sunny side and treat your tresses to the dpHUE x Kristin Cavallari Blonding Brush. Then enjoy being the golden goddess you are into spring, summer and beyond!

