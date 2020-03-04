Prince William Smiles for a Sweet Selfie With Fan in Ireland

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 7:44 AM

Prince William

Prince William is smiling in Ireland. 

On the second day of their royal tour of Ireland, the Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday for a day filled with royal engagements, including a visit with Jigsaw, a mental health support service for young people in Ireland, as well as Extern's Savannah House, where the famous couple helped cook vegetable soup and cookies with the family members supported by the charity after going shopping together for groceries. The day was quite the wild ride as the pair also visited Teagasc Research Farm, where they walked among pens of cows. 

Needless to say, the famed parents of three were busy, but that didn't stop them from mingling outside with enthusiastic locals waiting by. 

In fact, Prince William bent down to smile for a selfie with one awaiting fan. "It was very emotional," Donna Malone told E! News. "He came over to Jennifer and she gave him a bunch of daffodils for Kate. He told her he loved her jersey. She gave him a big hug."

Photos

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Best Moments

While it has been said royals are not allowed to take selfies, they've also been known to overlook the rule on occasion. 

While their royal tour of Ireland is in full swing, the couple will return home to the United Kingdom on Thursday. 

On March 9, they're slated to attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, where they will reunite publicly with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the first time since their royal exit

