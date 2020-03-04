Justin Bieber Scaring David Beckham Will Make You Jump Out of Your Seat

Watch your back, David Beckham!

On Wednesday, the professional athlete joined Ellen DeGeneres' Scare Hall of Fame during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. And, dare we say, the daytime host totally outdid herself this time.

As the two discussed his family life and his recent cameo on Modern Family, Ellen strategically segued the conversation into David's anecdote about bringing his children Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham to trick-or-treat at Justin Bieber's house this past Halloween. Little did the dad of four know, the "Yummy" singer was waiting in the wings to scare him.

"We all follow Justin on Instagram, of course," David began. "And we're all fans and we all love him. And it's coming to the end of our night of trick-or-treating. The kids have had far too much candy and enjoyed themselves a lot. And on the way back, Romeo turns around to me and he said, ‘Justin's…giving snow cones away….' So, I DM'ed him and he got back within, like, seconds…so we went straight ‘round there. Turned up. And, yeah, we all got snow cones."