Justin Bieber Scaring David Beckham Will Make You Jump Out of Your Seat

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 6:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Ellen Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Watch your back, David Beckham!

On Wednesday, the professional athlete joined Ellen DeGeneres' Scare Hall of Fame during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. And, dare we say, the daytime host totally outdid herself this time.

As the two discussed his family life and his recent cameo on Modern Family, Ellen strategically segued the conversation into David's anecdote about bringing his children Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham to trick-or-treat at Justin Bieber's house this past Halloween. Little did the dad of four know, the "Yummy" singer was waiting in the wings to scare him.

"We all follow Justin on Instagram, of course," David began. "And we're all fans and we all love him. And it's coming to the end of our night of trick-or-treating. The kids have had far too much candy and enjoyed themselves a lot. And on the way back, Romeo turns around to me and he said, ‘Justin's…giving snow cones away….' So, I DM'ed him and he got back within, like, seconds…so we went straight ‘round there. Turned up. And, yeah, we all got snow cones."

Photos

Ellen DeGeneres' Best Pranks

After wrapping up the story, Justin suddenly jumped out from the coffee table and stunned the soccer player, letting out a big scream as he emerged.

Thrilled to see his buddy, David chuckled and gave the "Intentions" singer a hug as Justin apologized for the fright. "Sorry, they wanted me to do that," he said, before running off stage. "I gotta go."

Still laughing, David turned to Ellen and said, "Oh man, I really didn't think that was gonna happen."

Despite just being scared by Justin, the former L.A. Galaxy star had nothing but nice things to say about him. "Do you know what?" he said to the audience. "I know you all love him, but he's the most amazing human being. He really is. He really is. For someone to achieve what he has achieved and still be an amazing person and to be doing what he's doing…"

He added, "You know, I always gauge it off of how people are to kids—and to my kids—and he has been so kind to my kids over the years. It's, you know, it's great to see him. Great to see him back."

Watch the epic scare go down in the hilarious video above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019

Nicola Peltz, Victoria and David Beckham Share Birthday Tributes for Brooklyn Beckham

Justin Bieber, Calvin Klein

Justin Bieber Praises "Awesome" Kanye West's Innovation and Creativity

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal and His Hairline Go Viral After Lost Bet to Dwyane Wade

Loni Love, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Meet the Judges & Hosts for The Funny Dance Show!

Leonardo DiCaprio on "What's Eating Gilbert Grape": E! News Rewind

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Netflix Launches "Because She Watched" to Celebrate International Women's Day

Ben Affleck, Adam Driver

Ben Affleck’s Sweet Story About "Hero" Adam Driver Will Warm Your Heart

TAGS/ David Beckham , Justin Bieber , Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , , Celeb Kids , Romeo Beckham , Harper Beckham , Brooklyn Beckham , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.