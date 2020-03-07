A Brief History of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Finales

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sat., Mar. 7, 2020 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hannah Brown, Jed Wyatt

ABC/John Fleenor

The end for Peter Weber is coming. 

The Bachelor season 24 will wrap up this Monday and Tuesday, finally revealing to us all who Pilot Pete either has or hasn't proposed to and what his future may hold. It's an ending that has been described as "unprecedented," and Chris Harrison even claimed that not a single person knows exactly what will happen. 

For now, we can only read the rumors and make our guesses as for what will happen with Peter, but we can also take a little walk down memory lane by looking back at 38 seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to see all the ways Peter's season will apparently not end, since we've been promised this is an ending we've never seen before. 

It certainly does feel that over 38 seasons, every ending possible might have been achieved. We've had multiple broken engagements, including two guys breaking up with their "winner" and pursuing their runner-up instead. 

Photos

A Brief History of Bachelor and Bachelorette Finales

Some leads have picked no one at all. Some have simply gone on to date instead of actually getting engaged. A few are happily married, and a few of those have gone on to have multiple children. Most relationships have eventually fallen apart, but not all!

Something about Peter's season makes us think he might be in the former group and not the latter, but we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, take a look back through 18 years of Bachelor and Bachelorette finales

The Bachelor's season 24 finale begins Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Love Is Blind

What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for March 7-8

Grey's Anatomy

Did Grey's Anatomy Have Any Other Choice When It Came to Saying Goodbye to Justin Chambers?

RuPaul's Drag Race, Sherry Pie

RuPaul's Drag Race Disqualifies Season 12 Contestant Sherry Pie Over Catfishing Claims

Canceled Reality Shows, Princesses: Long Island

Gone, But Certainly Not Forgotten: The Canceled Reality TV Shows Viewers Still Think About

Jennifer Aniston, Friends Portrait

Experience 10 Seasons of Jennifer Aniston's Friends Hair in Under a Minute

Celebrating Rachel Green's Iconic Hair on "Friends"

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Usman

What Happens if Usman Isn't Attracted to Lisa on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day Days?

TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.