A Brief History of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Finales

ABC/John Fleenor
by Lauren Piester | Sat., Mar. 7, 2020 3:00 AM
ABC/John Fleenor
The end for Peter Weber is coming.
The Bachelor season 24 will wrap up this Monday and Tuesday, finally revealing to us all who Pilot Pete either has or hasn't proposed to and what his future may hold. It's an ending that has been described as "unprecedented," and Chris Harrison even claimed that not a single person knows exactly what will happen.
For now, we can only read the rumors and make our guesses as for what will happen with Peter, but we can also take a little walk down memory lane by looking back at 38 seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to see all the ways Peter's season will apparently not end, since we've been promised this is an ending we've never seen before.
It certainly does feel that over 38 seasons, every ending possible might have been achieved. We've had multiple broken engagements, including two guys breaking up with their "winner" and pursuing their runner-up instead.
Some leads have picked no one at all. Some have simply gone on to date instead of actually getting engaged. A few are happily married, and a few of those have gone on to have multiple children. Most relationships have eventually fallen apart, but not all!
Something about Peter's season makes us think he might be in the former group and not the latter, but we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, take a look back through 18 years of Bachelor and Bachelorette finales.
The Bachelor's season 24 finale begins Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?