A Brief History of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Finales

The end for Peter Weber is coming.

The Bachelor season 24 will wrap up this Monday and Tuesday, finally revealing to us all who Pilot Pete either has or hasn't proposed to and what his future may hold. It's an ending that has been described as "unprecedented," and Chris Harrison even claimed that not a single person knows exactly what will happen.

For now, we can only read the rumors and make our guesses as for what will happen with Peter, but we can also take a little walk down memory lane by looking back at 38 seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to see all the ways Peter's season will apparently not end, since we've been promised this is an ending we've never seen before.

It certainly does feel that over 38 seasons, every ending possible might have been achieved. We've had multiple broken engagements, including two guys breaking up with their "winner" and pursuing their runner-up instead.