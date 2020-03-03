Camila Cabello's Surprise Birthday Party From Shawn Mendes Is Fit for Cinderella

It's Camila Cabello's birthday today and she's getting the princess treatment from her real-life prince.

The 23-year-old singer officially celebrated another trip around the sun today and her beau Shawn Mendes threw her a surprise Cinderella-themed birthday party. Can you say relationship goals?

As fans may recall, the singer is currently overseas in the United Kingdom filming for the upcoming musical remake of Cinderella but that didn't stop the "Treat You Better" singer from hopping on a plane and surprising his girlfriend with the best birthday celebration.

For the birthday bash, Cabello wasn't only joined by her beau but by the rest of the Cinderella cast. Kay Cannon, who will be directing the film, shared an adorable picture of the couple at the birthday party where the two can be seen smiling from ear to ear. In her Instagram caption, Cannon also wished Cabello a happy birthday, "Sweet @camila_cabello turns 23 today!!! Celebratin' "Cinderella" style. Happy bday, Cinders!!!!! @shawnmendes."