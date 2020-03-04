Stay At These Eco-Resorts For An Environmentally Conscious Vacation

  • By
    &

by Mallory Carra | Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Spring Break, Eco Resorts

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Believe it or not, your next vacation can be scenic, relaxing, and eco-friendly!

You can use your vacay to be one with nature, while having the truly unique experience of staying in a bungalow or bamboo hut nestled in a rainforest, jungle, tropical garden or black sand beach. You can also stay at resorts that help their community access clean drinking water and have structures built with renewable materials. There are even eco-resort options that aren't located halfway around the world—they're easier to get to than you think.

We've rounded up some great options to help you relax your way to an environmentally-conscious, one-of-a-kind trip you'll never forget. First, you'll need to book your room...

Read

Amanda Stanton's Spring Break Survival Guide Will Take You to Paradise

TikiVillas Rainforest Lodge in Uvita, Costa Rica

Explore an amazing and unique tropical rainforest paradise at the small Balinese-style Eco Lodge located near two nature reserve parks, Baru Reserve and Marino Ballena National Park. The ecoresort is located in Uvita, which National Geographic has called "the most biologically intense place on earth."

EComm: Spring Break Ecoresorts
$235/night TripAdvisor
Our Jungle Camp Ecoresort in Khao Sok in Surat Thani, Thailand

Connect with nature and stay in one of the treehouses, bungalows, bamboo huts, or adobe houses nestled in the Khao Sok Rainforest with views of the river, cliffs, and diverse wildlife. Several of Our Jungle Camp's structures are built from bamboo and renewable materials. The eco resort also uses biodegradable sugar cane products for plastics, and reusable metal straws.

EComm: Spring Break Ecoresorts
$31/night TripAdvisor
Sebatu Sanctuary Eco-Resort in Bali, Indonesia

Located between rice paddies and a lush tropical forest, Sebatu Sanctuary is entirely compliant with the Green Globe Standard, which is the world's most stringent certification for hotels and resorts. Two percent of the ecoresort's revenues go toward reforesting Bali's watersheds and helping communities to gain access to clean drinking water. 

E-Comm: Spring Break, Eco Resorts
$129/night TripAdvisor
Ak'bol Yoga Retreat & Eco-Resort in Ambergris Caye, Belize

Get away from it all in a yoga retreat or just stay in this beachfront sanctuary's hostel rooms. Yoga retreats last for seven days and include daily yoga and meditation practice, along with meals and lodging. Ak'bol is located a quarter-mile from the second largest barrier reef in the world

EComm: Spring Break Ecoresorts
$50/night TripAdvisor
Puri Dajuma Beach Eco-Resort & Spa in Bali, Indonesia

Located in tropical gardens and right near the black sand Medewi Beach, this resort's four-star Balinese cottages have lush garden or ocean views. The Puri Dajuma eco-resort produces zero marine pollution and compost from organic waste.

EComm: Spring Break Ecoresorts
$77/night TripAdvisor
Grassy Flats Resort & Beach Club in Marathon, Florida

Situated on a private beach in the heart of the Florida Keys, this family-owned resort is focused on high-end sustainable hospitality. Grassy Flats doesn't use single-use plastic, has a pesticide-free organic garden, and runs a seaweed composting program.

EComm: Spring Break Ecoresorts
$463/night TripAdvisor
Hacienda Tres Rios Resort & Nature Park in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

This environmentally-responsible luxury resort offers exclusive access to the Tres Ríos Nature Park in the Riviera Maya. The resort covers over 326 acres with jungle, mangrove forests and coastal dunes. Hacienda Tres Rios Resort includes 10 crystalline cenotes, over 90 species of animals, and 120 species of plants.

EComm: Spring Break Ecoresorts
$391/night TripAdvisor

Still prepping for Spring Break? Check out our favorite carry-on suitcases and these Spring Break travel deals.

Trending Stories

Latest News

10 Items You Need From Delilah Belle Hamlin's ASOS Collaboration

E-Comm: Female Owned Brands

Show Your Support For These Female-Led Brands For International Women's Day

E-Comm: Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day

Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Make Temperatures Rise With Their Sizzling Bikini Pics

E-Comm: Khloe Kardashian, Good American

Get This Good American Jumpsuit Before It Sells Out Again!

Tan France

Tan France Reveals What Queer Eye Super Fan Joaquin Phoenix Told Him on Oscars Night

E-Comm: Shopping, Sales

Today's Best Sales: Hale Bob, Madewell, Shopbop & More

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Travel , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.