Stay At These Eco-Resorts For An Environmentally Conscious Vacation

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Believe it or not, your next vacation can be scenic, relaxing, and eco-friendly!

You can use your vacay to be one with nature, while having the truly unique experience of staying in a bungalow or bamboo hut nestled in a rainforest, jungle, tropical garden or black sand beach. You can also stay at resorts that help their community access clean drinking water and have structures built with renewable materials. There are even eco-resort options that aren't located halfway around the world—they're easier to get to than you think.

We've rounded up some great options to help you relax your way to an environmentally-conscious, one-of-a-kind trip you'll never forget. First, you'll need to book your room...