This Versatile $25 Jersey Dress Has 950+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., Mar. 5, 2020 5:00 AM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The perfect dress is tough to come by, but we may have just found it. We're talking about a dress that comes in 13 colors and prints, and can transition from the office to the beach to drinks in the blink of an eye. Oh, and it only costs $26.
So where can you find this elusive dress that we speak of? On Amazon. It's the Yidarton Short Sleeve Maxi Dress, a poly-cotton blend frock with a belted waist and slit in the front. In more than 950 five-star reviews, customers have found that it flatters most body types and is super comfortable. Plus, depending on how you accessorize, it's appropriate for almost any occasion. Add heels to wear it to a party, or toss if over your swimsuit at the beach.
This maxi dress is available in sizes XS to XL in a variety of colors and prints. The prints include a leopard and floral option.
So how exactly do Amazon shoppers feel about the dress? Check out some of the top reviews:
"This is a lovely dress. It is not sheer (at least in the navy) and is very modest despite the slit which does not really seem to be an issue."
"It fit amazing and hid all imperfections lol. Bottom was flowy and looks more expensive then it was. Great price. I wore it to a wedding, got so many comments on it."
"I'm 4'9" and this is the PERFECT maxi dress on me. I've never been able to get in on the trend until now. The dress itself is very comfortable and chic. (Read: you look put together while feeling like you have a sweatshirt on)."
"This dress is beautiful. The fabric is so soft and comfortable! It felt like wearing pajamas."
On the hunt for more affordable Amazon finds? Don't miss this $30 pleated midi skirt and this $27 bell sleeve dress that has 2,200 five-star reviews.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?