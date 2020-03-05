Why Kate Middleton Is Suddenly Embracing Life in the Spotlight

Remember when it seemed Kate Middleton was destined for more of a background player role—overshadowed by Meghan Markle's natural charisma, enviable wardrobe and impossibly bouncy blowout?

Yeah, she doesn't either.

But in the immediate aftermath of their November 2017 engagement announcement, it sure felt as though the former actress, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, were destined to be the stars of the ongoing show that is the royal family. Eagerly stepping into their future as ambassadors for Queen Elizabeth II, they attended some 20-plus events in four months, Meghan charming the pants off nearly everyone (save for those who would never be happy to see an American woman of color on Harry's arm), with her friendly handshakes and endearing, if entirely unnecessary, introductions.

Kate, meanwhile, pregnant with now-22-month-old Prince Louis, was slowly cutting back on commitments in anticipation of a six-month maternity leave, her longest yet.