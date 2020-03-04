10 Items You Need From Delilah Belle Hamlin's ASOS Collaboration

by Emily Spain & Mike Vulpo | Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 4:30 AM

Delilah Belle Hamlin

ASOS

At just 21 years old, Delilah Belle Hamlin sure knows a lot about fashion.

Whether walking in runways for Fashion Week, designing her own clothing line with sister Amelia Gray Hamlin or securing photo shoots with the most prestigious publications, the fashion lover has some experience picking out the perfect outfit. So perhaps when Delilah Belle teams up with ASOS for it's latest Design Style Edit, people can't help but pay attention.

"I love the inclusivity that ASOS has. I also love that they have so many different brands and products," she shared with E! News exclusively at her launch party. "I wanted my picks to be accessible and affordable with people able to wear them in different environments and settings."

Whether you're heading to a festival, the beach or a night out on the town, this style edit has it all. "These clothes can definitely show off your personality, your creativity or even your emotion that day," Delilah Belle explained. "You don't need to be crazy with what you're wearing to feel confident. Whatever makes you feel comfortable, whatever you like, just wear it and rock it."

Are you curious to see what she picked out? Look no further! See 10 fashionable items that stood out to us below.

Shrunken Dad Suit Pants

Calling all girl bosses! These pants will take you from day to night, especially with the matching blazer. "I threw in a blazer to give you a day to night vibe. You can throw on some jeans or one of the bandeaus I picked and some heels and call it a day," Delilah Belle explained to us.

Ecomm: Delilah Belle x ASOS
$40 ASOS
Long Sleeve Cropped Top With Mesh Embellishment

This top is perfect for festival season or a girls' night out.

Ecomm: Delilah Belle x ASOS
$60 ASOS
Mix and Match Crinkle Bandeau Bikini Top

With spring break just around the corner, this bikini will have you feeling comfortable and confident while you soak up those rays.

Ecomm: Delilah Belle x ASOS
$23 ASOS
Broderie Button Through Tiered Mini Sundress

Feminine and fun, this dress is your new brunch uniform.

Ecomm: Delilah Belle x ASOS
$40 ASOS
Denim Oversized Belted Jacket

This jacket is the perfect transitional piece for the summer months. The belt's cinching effect will make you look #snatched.

Ecomm: Delilah Belle x ASOS
$79 ASOS
Factor Leather Flat Sandals

A chic sandal for the spring and summer is a necessity.

Ecomm: Delilah Belle x ASOS
$32 ASOS
T-shirt Mini Dress With Padded Shoulders

Delilah Belle sure knows how to elevate an outfit. You can do the same by adding some jewelry or a belt to take this t-shirt dress to another level.

Ecomm: Delilah Belle x ASOS
$32 ASOS
Necklace With Fine Curb Chain and T Bar

Layer this necklace with other gold chains to up your jewelry game.

Ecomm: Delilah Belle x ASOS
$8 ASOS
T-shirt With Van Halen World Tour Print

Vintage band tees are always a good idea, especially on the heels of festival season. Rock on with your bad self in this comfy t-shirt.

Ecomm: Delilah Belle x ASOS
$29 ASOS
Mini Dress With Ruched Corset Skirt With Channeled Oversized Top

Integrated corsets are all the rage right now. This dress will accentuate your curves and have you camera-ready.

Delilah Belle Hamlin X ASOS
$87 ASOS

Spring is here and so is prom season. We found 10 pieces from Loren Gray and Betsey Johnson's prom collection we love.

