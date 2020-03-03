Taylor Swift Sends Her Love to Those Affected By the Deadly Nashville Tornado

Many fans know that Nashville is near and dear to Taylor Swift's heart, which is why she's sending all of her love to those affected by the devastating tornado that hit early Tuesday morning.

Upon hearing about the news, the 30-year-old songstress took to social media to share a heartfelt message with her millions of followers.

"My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados," she expressed on Twitter and Instagram Stories. "Sending you my love and prayers."

As many fans know, the Lover star launched her country music career in Nashville, and pretty much grew up there after moving to the city at 14 years old.

She also owns two properties in Nashville however, it's unclear if Swift's residences were affected by the tornado—which has left thousands of households and businesses without power, according to NBC News.

Moreover, the outlet reports several people have been injured and at least 22 people have been killed.