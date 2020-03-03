See Hollywood Hit the Polls During 2020 Presidential Primary Election

Stars—they're just like us!

Across the country people are being joined by celebrities as they wait to vote for 2020 Presidential hopefuls at their respective polling places. Today, celebrities from California, Tennessee and 12 other states will be submitting their ballot, hence the reason why this date is named Super Tuesday.

The results of today's vote will largely determine who will be the Democratic Party's nominee. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard are still in the running, having beat out over a dozen other candidates in the past year.

As for the Republican Party, there's current President Donald Trumpand William F. Weld, although the former has all-but secured his spot on the ticket since he's the incumbent.