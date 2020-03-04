Where You've Seen Food Network's Tournament of Champions All-Star Chefs Before

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tournament of Champions Chefs, Richard Blais, Antonia Lofaso, Maneet Chauhan, Rocco DiSpirito

Getty Images/E! Illustration

There's a new level of competition coming to Food Network.

On Wednesday, March 4, the network that brought us Chopped, Guy's Grocery Games and a seemingly never-ending array of baking championships will give foodies a March Madness all their own with the premiere of Tournament of Champions.

The five-part tournament will pit 16 of the nation's most celebrated chef—nominated on social media last fall by fans after host and executive producer Guy Fieri asked for input on who deserved to fight it out in an East Coast vs. West Coast tournament—into head-to-head, single elimination bracket-style competition, where a randomizer machine determines the protein, produce, equipment, cooking style and time for each of the cook-offs. 

"The NFL has the Super Bowl, MLB has the World Series, NBA has The Finals. And now Food Network has Tournament of Champions - the ultimate culinary championship to establish once and for all, who rules America's kitchen," Fieri said in a press release when the show was announced in January.

Photos

Secrets of the Food Network

While the chefs enter the competition blind, not knowing who their opponents will be or what sort of challenges they'll have to face, viewers will likely recognize many of culinary forces repping their respective coasts. Before you tune in, meet the 16 all-star chefs and find out just where you may have seen them before!

Maneet Chauhan, Ted Allen, Tournament Of Champions Celeb Chefs

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Maneet Chauhan

Fans may have seen this chef and cook book author, repping the East Coast on Tournament of Champions, in her role as a judge on Chopped. She's also appeared as a competitor in season three of The Next Iron Chef and a 2016 all-star tournament on Guy's Grocery Games.

Rocco DiSpirito, Tournament Of Champions Celeb Chefs

Andrei Jackamets/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Rocco DiSpirito

The celeb chef and cookbook author, a Queens native repping the East Coast, was featured in the 2003 NBC reality series The Restaurant, which followed the launch of a new Manhattan eatery. He's also hosted shows on Bravo (Rocco's Dinner Party) and Food Network (Restaurant Divided), appeared as a guest judge on Top Chef and a commentator on The Best Thing I Ever Ate, and made the daytime TV rounds on shows like The View, Rachael Ray, and Good Morning America.

Alex Guarnaschelli, Tournament Of Champions Celeb Chefs

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Alex Guarnaschelli

The New York City-based chef and cook book author began her TV career as a competitor on an episode of Iron Chef America in 2007. Since then, she's competed on The Next Iron Chef and The Next Iron Chef: Redemption, regularly appeared as a judge on Chopped, fronted Alex's Day Off in 2009, made appearances countless other Food Network shows, on and currently hosts competition series Supermarket Stakeout, now in its second season. She's also played herself on scripted shows The Real O'Neals, Young & Hungry and Billions.

Article continues below

Elizabeth Falkner, Tournament Of Champions Celeb Chefs

Eddy Chen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Elizabeth Falkner

The pastry chef and cook book author, a NYC transplant repping the East Coast, has competed on Top Chef Masters, The Next Iron Chef, Kitchen Inferno and Guy's Grocery Games, served as a guest judge on Top Chef and its spinoff Just Desserts, Top Chef Canada and Donut Showdown, and appeared on The Best Thing I Ever Ate and Unique Sweets.

Darnell Ferguson, Craig Melvin, Tournament Of Champions Celeb Chefs

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Darnell Ferguson

The Louisville-based chef repping the East Coast won Food Network's Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge in 2018 and has appeared on Rachael Ray, Beat Bobby Flay and Guy's Grocery Games.

Amanda Freitag, Tournament Of Champions Celeb Chefs

Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Amanda Freitag

Fans will recognize the New York-based chef from her role as a judge on Chopped, her stints competing on The Next Iron Chef and Iron Chef America, and her hosting work on the short-lived American Diner Revival.

Article continues below

Marc Murphy, Tournament Of Champions Celeb Chefs

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Marc Murphy

The Italian-born, NYC-based chef and restaurateur serves as a regular judge on Chopped. He's also appeared on Iron Chef America, Guy's Grocery Games, Beat Bobby Flay, Unique Eats, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, Rachael Ray and Today, among others.

Christian Petroni, Tournament Of Champions Celeb Chefs

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Christian Petroni

Another chef repping the East Coast, fans may recognize Christian Petroni from his joint win of Food Network Star season 14. He's also both competed on and judged Chopped, while making several appearances on The Kitchen.

Richard Blais, Tournament Of Champions Celeb Chefs

Nicole Wilder/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Richard Blais

Fans will recognize the So Cal-based restauranteur and cook book author from his stint on Top Chef season four and his win on Top Chef: All-Stars in 2010. He returned to the Bravo show as a recurring judge in seasons 12 and 13. On the Food Network, he's repeatedly appeared as both a judge and competitor on Guy's Grocery Games, while hosting Hungry Games and Halloween Baking Championship.

Article continues below

Eric Greenspan, Tournament Of Champions Celeb Chefs

Eddy Chen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Eric Greenspan

The L.A.-based restaurateur has competed on The Next Iron Chef, Cutthroat Kitchen, and Guy's Grocery Games, while making appearances on Guy's Ranch Kitchen, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, Food Network Star and more.

Antonia Lofaso, Tournament Of Champions Celeb Chefs

Greg Gayne/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Antonia Lofaso

Since rising to prominence on season four of Top Chef, the L.A.-based chef and restaurateur has returned to the Bravo series for 2010's All-Stars and 2014 off-shoot Duels. She's also appeared on Game Show Network's short-lived Beat the Chefs, served as an adviser on CNBC's Restaurant Startup, has judged Cutthroat Kitchen and Guy's Grocery Games, and appeared on The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

Beau MacMillan, Tournament Of Champions Celeb Chefs

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for ChefDance

Beau MacMillan

Since hosting the first season of Worst Cooks in America in 2010, the L.A.-based chef, repping the West Coast on Tournament of Champions, has competed on The Next Iron Chef, judged Guy's Grocery Games, and made countless appearances on The Best thing I Ever Ate.

Article continues below

Jet Tila, Tournament Of Champions Celeb Chefs

Eddy Chen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Jet Tila

The L.A.-based chef and restaurateur has appeared on Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen, Iron Chef America, Guy's Grocery Games and The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

Marcel Vigneron, Tournament Of Champions Celeb Chefs

Isabella Vosmikova/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank

Marcel Vigneron

After gaining prominent as the runner-up of Top Chef season two, the L.A.-based restaurateur and caterer known for his molecular gastronomy cooking style landed a short-lived Syfy series, Marcel's Quantum Kitchen, in 2011, before returning to compete on Top Chef: All-Stars. He's also competed on The Next Iron Chef and Cutthroat Kitchen, while appearing as a judge on America's Best Cooks, Iron Chef America and Guy's Grocery Games.

Michael Voltaggio, Tournament Of Champions Celeb Chefs

Dale Berman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Michael Voltaggio

The L.A.-based chef and restaurateur known best for competing against his brother Bryan Voltaggio on and eventually winning season of Top Chef has appeared as a guest judge on Hell's Kitchen, Beat Bobby Flay, and Family Food Showdown. He's also appeared on such scripted fare as Suburgatory, Marry Me and Young & Hungry.

Article continues below

Brooke Williamson, Tournament Of Champions Celeb Chefs

Paul Cheney/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Brooke Williamson

After coming in second place on Top Chef: Seattle in 2012, the L.A.-based chef and restaurateur returned to the series in 2016, where she won. She's since returned as a guest judge, while also serving as a regular judge on MTV's short-lived House of Food in 2014.

Tournament of Champions premieres Wednesday, March 4 at 10 p.m. on Food Network.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

We Calculated the Divorce Rate for Every Real Housewives Show and the Results Will Blow Your Mind

Modern Family

Ty Burrell Felt "Emotionally 18" As Modern Family Finished Filming

Love Is Blind, reunion

Amber Goes Off on Jessica in Love Is Blind Reunion Clip

Tayshia Adams, Bachelor, Bachelorette

These 6 Women Were Almost the Next Bachelorette—Why Clare Crawley Was Picked Instead

Jodie Comer, British Vogue

Jodie Comer Makes a Rare Comment About Her Relationship Status

I Am Not Okay With This, Sophia Lillis

Where Does I Am Not Okay With This Go for Season 2?

Walking Over an Active Volcano Is as Deadly as It Sounds!

TAGS/ TV , Reality TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Features , Apple News , VG , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.