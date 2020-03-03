Kylie Jenner's Trip to the Bahamas Was Even More Luxurious Than Fans First Thought

On an island in the sun, Kylie Jenner and her friends are going to have some serious fun.

While we've seen the photos on Instagram from the ocean blue water and the Snapchats by the pool, E! News is learning more about this epic girls' trip.

The group including Victoria Villarroel, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Amber Asaly and Yris Palmer stayed at the brand-new Villa Rosalita on Harbour Island for several days. The six-bedroom, 7.5 bath home sits steps away from the sandy beaches of the Bahamas and includes a giant pool where the ladies soaked up the sun.

"Kylie brought Stormi Webster along on the trip and they had a lot of fun playing on the pink sand beaches, having picnics and swimming in the pool. They stayed on property and had everything brought to them," a source shared with E! News. "The house was pre-stocked for their arrival with all kinds of food and drinks to snack on and cook meals."

We're told the ladies enjoying mini photoshoots, spent one day on a yacht cruising around the bay. And yes, there was plenty of time for R&R.